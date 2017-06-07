Newsletter 

No escape for priced-out Seattleites: Home prices set record for an hour’s drive in every direction

For the first time since before the recession, the entire central Puget Sound region — from Pierce to Snohomish and Kitsap counties — has set records for median home prices. And Seattle, which has been setting records every month, is on the verge of a once-unthinkable milestone: $1 million for the typical house across the entire area around Capitol Hill and northeast of downtown.

