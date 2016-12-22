Seattle Is Creating a Ton of Low-Income Housing. How Do We Know It’s Going to the Right Tenants?

On December 7 the Low Income Housing Institute held a grand opening celebration for a new housing development in the Central District, called Abbey Lincoln Court. The development, containing 68 apartments of various sizes, is situated in a neighborhood with a history of ethnic diversity and African American culture. Historically, before gentrification transformed it and so many other city neighborhoods, the Central District was a relatively affordable place to live. Mayor Ed Murray, speaking at the celebration, framed the new development as a step toward bringing affordability back to the character of the neighborhood. For Cathy Homan, a new resident of Abbey Lincoln Court who told her story at the opening ceremony, the opportunity to live in the low-income complex was a godsend.

