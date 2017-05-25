Newsletter 

Seniors Report Growing Unease About Living Independently at Home

Senior living sales and marketing teams might find receptive prospects these days, given a new survey showing older adults are increasingly unsure about aging independently at home. Compared to how they felt a year ago, nearly three in 10 seniors feel less prepared today to live independently in their own homes as they age, according to the survey conducted by SCAN, a San Diego, California-based organization that offers one of the largest nonprofit Medicare Advantage plans in the nation.

Source: Senior Housing News

