Newsletter 

A Map of the Best Senior Housing Architecture and Design

0 Comments

Striking senior housing design is on display from coast to coast, but those who want a mega-dose should visit Colorado. Of the 29 Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards winners since 2013, six are located in the Denver area or nearby Boulder. Click on the map below to take a virtual tour of these properties and all the other winners. And if you think your community should be on the map, enter the 2017 SHN Architecture & Design Awards.

Source: Senior Housing News

READ MORE

You May Also Like

Laguna Beach house by prolific L.A. architect Stephen Kanner hits the market at $20 million

0

Home Sales up in Signs of Strong Spring Selling Season

0

Brookfield Residential Debuts New Distinctive Home Designs by KTGY Architecture Planning at Kissing Tree, a Unique 55 Community in San Marcos, Texas

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *