New senior housing complex headed to Chicago’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood
Late last week, construction crews were cleared to begin work on a new three-story senior housing complex in the Northwest Side neighborhood of Belmont Cragin. Developed by the Metropolitan Housing Development Corporation and designed by Chicago’s CSA Partners, the so-called Diversey Manor Apartments will feature 98 studio and one-bedroom units plus an on-site community room, management offices, and laundry facility.
Source: Curbed