Senior housing under construction in Milton

Construction is underway for a senior housing complex on the north side of Berryhill Road between Dogwood Drive and Northrop Road. The low income-housing should be open by August of 2018, according to TVC Development President Ryan Hoover. Carter Crossing, the name of the housing project, will be a three-story, single building with full kitchens, a fitness center, a theater, a dog park, gardens for residents to plant food or flowers, a walking path, a covered pavilion, two barbecue grills, two elevators, some storage units, a computer lab, and a game room with seating, according to Hoover. “Housing is restricted to seniors 55 and older who make less than 60 percent of area median income,” Hoover said.

Source: Santa Rosa Press Gazette

