After a weak showing at the end of 2016, senior housing transaction dollar volume plummeted even further in early 2017—and a newly cautious market may be to blame. The dollar volume of publicly announced seniors housing and care acquisitions in the first quarter of 2017 dropped by 78% from the fourth quarter of 2016 to $1.4 billion, according to acquisition data from Irving Levin Associates.

Source: Senior Housing News