Senior Lifestyle Announces New High Impact Amenity Senior Housing Community in Mason, Ohio

Senior Lifestyle Corporation, an industry-leading owner, operator and developer of senior living communities, announced its newest planned community, The Sheridan at Mason, slated to open for residents in the fall of 2017. Developed by CA Senior Living, the senior housing investment and development division of Chicago-based CA Ventures, in partnership with Wanxiang America RE Group, the highly-amenitized community will offer customized care surrounded by vibrant landscaped outdoor spaces near Mason’s dynamic restaurant and retail center.

Source: Multifamily Biz