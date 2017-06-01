Senior living complex a part of Bull Street development plan
Developers announced Wednesday the latest plans for the Bull Street development project.
Miller Properties will be building an active senior citizens facility called Merrill Gardens. The three-story complex will include 196 living units, a sports bar, and a 24-hour cafeteria. Columbia City Councilman Howard Duval says although there are other senior living facilities in Columbia, none of them will compare to Merrill Gardens and its view of a 19-acre park. “If you’re the active senior group, you can walk up to a grocery store, you can go to a movie, you can go to a Fireflies baseball game,” says Duval.
Source: WACH FOX 57