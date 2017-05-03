Newsletter 

Capital Senior Living Drops Discounts But Grows Demand to Start Year

One of the largest national senior living providers in the U.S. stopped offering discounts and other move-in incentives on Jan. 1. And yet, overall demand for its communities ticked up this year and shows no sign of stopping. That’s according to Larry Cohen, CEO of Dallas-based Capital Senior Living (NYSE: CSU). He outlined the company’s recent moves Tuesday in an earnings call with analysts. “Our demand is strengthening even though we stopped all our discounts and pricing incentives on January 1st,” he said. The company previously offered three months of $500, $1,000, and $1,500 move-in discounts for its independent living, assisted living, and memory care units, respectively, during slow periods for occupancy.

Source: Senior Housing News

