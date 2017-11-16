Sequim council approves 128-home development

SEQUIM — Willow Creek Manor, a 128-home subdivision, will move forward with construction despite safety concerns raised by neighbors and the Sequim Planning Commission. Sequim City Council members approved the development Monday in a 5-1 vote with Genaveve Starr opposed and Pam Leonard-Ray excused. The 128 single-family homes on lots ranging from 5,400 to 14,500 square feet are planned to go on 44.62 acres off Broadmoor Street east of Rhodefer Road near Carrie Blake Park and north of West Sequim Bay Road.

Source: Peninsula Daily News