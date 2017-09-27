S.F. Project Puts Families at the Center of Affordable Housing

Like a bull’s-eye, San Francisco’s poorest neighborhood is surrounded by some of its wealthiest. In the Tenderloin, as it’s known, median household income is $22,000. Many residents are among San Francisco’s youngest; at least 3,000 children live in the Tenderloin. In large part, their families moved there to secure more affordable housing: Some 80 percent of 15,800 total apartments are either rent-controlled or locked-in at below-market rates, according to the San Francisco Business Times. But that housing supply doesn’t quite meet residents’ needs.

Source: Next City

