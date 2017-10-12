Signs Signal Slower Growth In These 20 Housing Markets

There are two parts to a successful real estate investment – buying your property, and keeping a close eye on it. If you invested in rental property you’ll want to keep a particularly sharp eye on the health of the local economy because that links directly to the rental income you’ll receive. A slowing economy doesn’t necessarily mean you need to take any action – there are limits to what you can do, after all, and a slowdown is often just temporary. Taking the drastic step of selling your investment shouldn’t be considered every time the government puts out a new number – a lot of those numbers end up being revised anyway, and what do they really measure?

Source: Forbes

READ MORE