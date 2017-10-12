Newsletter 

Signs Signal Slower Growth In These 20 Housing Markets

0 Comments

There are two parts to a successful real estate investment – buying your property, and keeping a close eye on it. If you invested in rental property you’ll want to keep a particularly sharp eye on the health of the local economy because that links directly to the rental income you’ll receive. A slowing economy doesn’t necessarily mean you need to take any action – there are limits to what you can do, after all, and a slowdown is often just temporary. Taking the drastic step of selling your investment shouldn’t be considered every time the government puts out a new number – a lot of those numbers end up being revised anyway, and what do they really measure?

Source: Forbes

READ MORE

You May Also Like

The Big 3: Tech Changes Innovating the Mortgage Industry

0

New Affordable Energy Efficient Housing Coming to Addison County

0

Atlanta’s No. 2 home builder Century Communities merging with builder UCP

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *