Single Family Housing Permits in U.S. Down 46 Percent in Q2

According to the National Association of Home Builders/First American Leading Markets Index (LMI) released this week, nearly 300 U.S. housing markets posted an increase in economic and housing activity from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2017. The LMI measures current home price, permit and employment data to plot the economic health of an individual market. Based on the 337 markets tracked by the index, nationwide markets are now running at an average of 102 percent of normal housing and economic activity. However, individual components of the LMI are at different stages of recovery. While employment has reached 98 percent of normal activity and home price levels are well above normal at 152 percent, single-family permits are running at just 54 percent of normal activity.

Source: World Property Journal