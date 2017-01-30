Developer: Social interaction is community’s best amenity

Chris Armstrong, vice president of Development at Olympia Cos., spends a good portion of his workday on Skye Canyon,the company’s newest master-planned community. Phase 1 of the project was recently completed, so Armstrong and his team turn their focus to Phase 2, which includes an estimated 215 acres of residential use, parks and trails. Do you have any recent news you’d like to share? Over the past year, we’ve developed the Fit Lives Here event series, supporting our vision of being the base camp for the great outdoors. These events are open to the Las Vegas community and offer our residents a chance to meet their neighbors. As an outdoor enthusiast, I am looking forward to our second annual Skye Canyon 8K Trail Mix and 5K Road Race on March 19, which also marks Skye Canyon’s one-year anniversary.

