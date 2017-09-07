Softwood dispute will only push cost of rebuilding Houston higher: economist

A growing demand for building materials — as Houston looks to reconstruct in the wake of hurricane Harvey — should put pressure on the White House to solve the latest softwood lumber dispute with Canada, a senior bank economist says. U.S. home builders already use virtually every log imported from Canada, and any increase in demand following the hurricane’s devastation will mean the U.S. looks to Canada for more wood, said Brett House, deputy chief economist at Scotiabank.



Source: rdnewsNOW



