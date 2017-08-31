New proposal would require solar panel installments on new homes in St. Pete

Officials are proposing a requirement for solar panel installments in newly constructed houses larger than 1,100 square feet. It would also require homes needing major roof repairs to have solar panels installed. This proposal comes after the huge initiative to boost solar-powered homes and to convert to more renewable energy sources. Florida’s chapter of the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy’s Susan Glickman supports the measure and says, “It’s just taking advantage of the resources we have.”

Source: WTSP

