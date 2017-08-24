Newsletter 

Solar Squared Building Blocks Could Be The Next Architectural Trend

There’s a new trend in home design, and it’s good for your pocketbook. At least, it ought to be in the long term. Solar energy is already being integrated into homes by way of solar panels, roofs, and more, and now, researchers from the University of Exeter’s College of Engineering, Mathematics, and Physical Science have yet another application for the renewable energy source — building blocks called Solar Squared.

Source: Digital Trends

