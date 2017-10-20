Sonnen teams with Arizona home builder for solar powered neighborhood

Germany-based Sonnen GmbH is pairing up with Arizona home builder Mandalay Homes on a community solar photovoltaic project with energy storage capability. Every home in the new Prescott, Arizona neighborhood of 3,000 homes will have solar panels and a battery, provided by Sonnen. Smart home controls automatically store solar power and use it when needed, as well as using it to run each home’s climate control systems, lighting and other electronics.

READ MORE

Source: ELP