South side of Franklin attracts buyers with roomy lots, lower prices

Demand for new homes is growing on the south side of Franklin and in once-rural College Grove on the southern edge of Williamson County, and builders are launching new neighborhoods to keep up. Home prices in the new neighborhoods range from the mid-$400,00s to more than $1 million. For the higher price, you can get a new home with a 1-acre yard, which isn’t always easy to find in fast-growing Williamson County. The south side “is where the availability (of land) is,” said James Carbine, president of Carbine & Associates.

Source: Tennessean

READ MORE