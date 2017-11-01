Southern Living Presents the Greater Charlotte Area’s First Southern Living Inspired Community: The Bramble

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Southern Living and New Old, a Charlotte custom home builder and developer, are proud to announce the first Southern Living Inspired Community in the greater Charlotte area… The Bramble. Located in Fort Mill, this exclusive community of seven-handcrafted custom homes offers a retreat into a simpler, richer time, while providing all of the sophistication, innovation and refined opulence of modern luxury living.

READ MORE

Source: PR Newswire