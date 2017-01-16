Splurge On Everyday Comforts, Says Celebrity Interior Designer

New York-based interior designer Jamie Drake has designed private homes for clients like Madonna and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg. He also designed a model residence at the uber-luxury (and uber-tall) tower One57, a favorite among billionaires and foreign investors. But most recently, he designed the model apartment at Manhattan View at MiMA, a collection of apartments which starts on the building’s 51st floor. We caught up with Mr. Drake to talk about the importance of creating a space that feels comfortable, splurging on “everyday” objects, how design can change less-than-ideal layouts, and more. Mansion Global: Describe your dream property. Jamie Drake: A place that I walk into and immediately feel a “wow” moment, which speaks to me on a gut level as a place of comfort, repose and retreat. That could be in Manhattan or Paris, or St. Bart’s or the Hamptons. It could be anywhere in the world. A spectacular view is great, too.

