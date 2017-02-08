Senior Housing Development Moves Ahead

SUNDERLAND — The Selectboard has decided to enter negotiations with a nonprofit developer to build 34 affordable senior housing residences at 120 North Main St., the next step in bringing the affordable senior housing project to town. Town Administrator Sherry Patch said Tuesday “the board voted unanimously to accept the proposal as recommended by the 120 North Main St. Advisory Committee, and to enter into negotiations with (Rural Development Inc.)” at Monday night’s Selectboard meeting. Valley Community Development Corp., another nonprofit organization, is a partner with Rural Development Inc., which was created by the Franklin County Housing and Redevelopment Authority in 1991.

