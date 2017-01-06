Stapleton home sales hit snag in 2016

Stapleton Denver remains one of the top-selling master-planned communities in the country, but new home sales there dropped 29 percent last year, according to a report from John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Builders in the community on the east side of Denver sold 471 homes last year, down from 665 in 2015. The drop in sales moved Stapleton from fourth to 15th among the country’s top 20 selling master-planned communities and ran counter to the 6 percent gain in sales in the group. In other cities with slowing community sales, like Houston, reduced demand was the culprit. But at Stapleton, difficulties in providing home builders enough lots to keep up with demand is getting the blame. Forest City Stapleton said its Conservatory Green and Wicker Park neighborhoods sold out far faster than it could transfer land, causing a gap in lot deliveries and pushing out completion times.

