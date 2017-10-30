Starter homes and townhomes continue to boost Twin Cities market

A flurry of new townhouses and suburban starter homes is helping boost homebuilding in the Twin Cities metro. This month, 474 permits for 1,117 units were issued, according to metro data compiled by the Keystone Report for Housing First Minnesota, a program of the Builders Association of the Twin Cities. Of those planned units, 60 percent were multifamily units, mostly rental apartments; that’s 69 percent more than last year. After several months of healthy year-over-year increases, single-family construction was flat.

Source: StarTribune