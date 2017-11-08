State, feds pressured to spend more money on affordable housing

With tens of thousands of Puerto Rican evacuees arriving in Florida, pressures have mounted for state and federal governments to boost spending on affordable housing. At the state level, Florida Realtors this week pushed legislators to fully fund affordable housing with real-estate sales taxes earmarked for housing. Lawmakers in recent years have spent much of that money on general operating costs to keep the government running. Sen. David Simmons said the state will face “major, major issues” prioritizing spending not just for new housing demands but also for education to serve the new influx. More than 90,000 people have arrived in Florida from Puerto Rico through Miami International Airport, Orlando International Airport and Port Everglades since Oct. 3, according to the state.

Source: Orlando Sentinel