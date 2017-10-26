New State Laws Aim to Encourage Affordable Housing

Gov. Jerry Brown recently signed a legislative package designed to help address housing affordability in California. “These new laws will help cut red tape and encourage more affordable housing, including shelter for the growing number of homeless in California,” Brown said in a statement. “Today, you can be sure we got 15 good bills. Have they ended the need for further legislation? Unfortunately not,” Brown said. The “15 good bills,” which the governor signed in a San Francisco ceremony, would raise almost $1 billion a year in the short term to help subsidize homes for low-income residents.

Source: The Independent