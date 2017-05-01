Stillwater has lacked enough senior housing. Now two big projects going forward

Developers of senior housing are turning their sights on Stillwater — and with good reason. “The baby boom cohort is moving into that phase in their life where they are looking to downsize,” said Bill Turnblad, the city’s community development director. “At the moment, there aren’t many options in Stillwater, which forces Stillwater residents who want to be here to live outside of the city, and many don’t want to do that.” The Stillwater City Council will soon be asked to approve two developments, the Lakes at Stillwater and the Ecumen/Our Savior’s Lutheran Church project.

Source: Twin Cities Pioneer Press