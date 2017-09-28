Student Loan Repayment Is the New Hot Perk

Talk about a sign of the times. In prior eras, home builders used to offer inducements such as free cars or upgrades such as granite countertops to coax reluctant buyers to take the leap. Now, at least one is offering to help first-time home buyers pay down student debt. The Wall Street Journal reported that home builder Lennar is starting a program, dubbed Eagle, that “will make a payment to a buyer’s student loans of as much as 3 percent of the [home’s] purchase price, up to [US]$13,000.”

Source: strategy+business

