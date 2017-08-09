Study Suggests Uptick In Home Building Ahead

The slow pace of new home construction which is exacerbating the tight supply in markets across the US should begin to pick up a new study forecasts. The LegalShield Housing Activity Index for July was up almost 4 points, driven by improvements in both its foreclosure and real estate components. The index has gained 1.8% so far in 2017 and is at its highest level since May 2006. Although challenges for builders has kept housing starts low, with labor shortages and materials costs stalling developments, LegalShield’s forecast is for an uptick in home building as the tight supply of existing homes and rising prices spark new developments.

Source: MPA