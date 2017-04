Gulf Shores officials got to hear staff and public comments about a proposed new 441-lot subdivision seeking planned unit development (PUD) approval near County Road 6 last week. Planning Director Andy Bauer told council members the developers were seeking to rezone 211 acres from R-1-4 medium density single family residential to a PUD. “Included in those 441 lots is a 40-lot senior community,” Bauer said.



Source: Gulf Coast News Today