New subdivision to be constructed in Pleasant View

As areas of Cheatham County continue to grow, a Pleasant View real estate team picked up a project and is moving forward with development of more than 100 homes on Pleasant View Road. Commonly known as Aspen Grove, the subdivision will plot 168 homes at full build-out. “There really is a demand for homes in the area,” broker and realtor Angela Pickett said, noting that the name of the subdivision will likely change from Aspen Grove, though no alternative has been determined at this time. “We’re excited…in the real estate world period to have new building going up.”

Source: Tennessean

