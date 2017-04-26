Newsletter 

How Sustainability Helps in Enhancing Property Values

0 Comment

There was a time when we spoke of green buildings, and it was a conversation focused in large part on the building envelope. Over the years, that conversation has advanced; in a sense it has been turned inside out. Today we speak of high-performance buildings measured by their degree of sustainability and their ability to maintain and enhance the comfort, health and productivity of those occupying the space.
READ MORE

Source: National Real Estate Investor

You May Also Like

Taylor Morrison Reports First Quarter Revenue of $645 Million and Earnings per Share of $0.21

0

Zillow: Mortgage rates drop to lowest level since 2013

0

Value of home ownership in US has never been greater

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *