Stripped back and symmetrical: the new interiors

The interior design world has bold new trends in store for 2017. Taking influence from Japanese minimalism, the use of symmetry in spaces will become increasingly popular. Hot off the Louis Vuitton S/S 2017 menswear catwalk, it is all about those pared-back clean lines fused with origami-inspired accessories. Elma Malik, dining and cabinet buyer at Furniture Village, says it is the perfect look for the dining room: “Using symmetry to create a natural sense of balance, accessories are subtle yet impactful. Statement lighting draws the eye without overpowering, allowing the craftsmanship of the wooden pieces to take centre stage.” Malcolm Walker, director of product, emphasises how relaxing this stripped-back style is and would encourage bringing elements of nature indoors with oversized lush green plants and natural textures: “Keeping accessories to a minimum, simple, comforting statement pieces and earthy neutrals enrich the mindful appeal and allow us to enter a state of gentle calm.”

