Symphony Senior Living Rebrands as Symerica, Moves Headquarters

Symphony Senior Living, an operating company with roots in Canada, has rebranded in the United States as “Symerica” and moved its headquarters to Florida. Started in 2008, Symphony operates 16 communities. Four of those are located in Canada, where the company will continue to be known as Symphony Senior Living. But with a growing U.S. presence, the time came for a new name and look here in the States, founder and CEO Lisa Brush told Senior Housing News. The company’s U.S. portfolio includes six properties in Iowa, five in Georgia, and one in Florida.

Source: Senior Housing News