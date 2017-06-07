Newsletter 

Do tax cuts automatically lead to economic growth?

0 Comments

How long does it take for a tax cut to jolt the economy? “That’s a deceptively simple question,” said Joseph Thorndike, who directs the Tax History Project at Tax Analysts. Because before you can ask how long a tax cut takes to jolt the economy, you have to ask: Does it jolt the economy? “It’s remarkably murky,” Thorndike said. Whether or not a tax cut stimulates the economy depends on how a tax cut is paid for. Or really, whether it is paid for at all.

READ MORE
Source: Marketplace

You May Also Like

$35M senior-living community proposed in Ann Arbor near Briarwood Mall

0

Fannie Mae introduces loan option for clean energy homes

0

Achieving that luxury look

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *