Newsletter 

Tax Reform, Beige Book, Fed Chief, and Gold

0 Comments

This week, quite a few interesting things happened. How could they affect the gold market? Wednesday was full of important events, which could have a non-negligible impact on the gold prices. First, it turns out that the Republicans would have enough votes in the U.S. Senate to pass a budget which is key to introducing tax reform. This is because a budget approved by both the Senate and House of Representatives would allow the Republicans to use a reconciliation procedure, which enables to pass tax legislation with a simple majority, rather than the 60 votes normally required. This is bad news for the gold market, as the strengthened odds of introducing tax reform translate into a more bullish stock market and expectations of a more hawkish Fed.

READ MORE

Source: Inside Futures

You May Also Like

How This Home Builder Survived the Recession and Landed a TV Show

0

Four More Years? No Quick End In Sight For The U.S. Housing Shortage

0

California doesn’t have enough housing, and lawmakers aren’t doing much about it

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *