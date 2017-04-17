Newsletter 

Taylor Morrison Recognizes HomeAid America as 2017 Corporate Charity

0 Comment

NEWPORT BEACH, CA–(Marketwired – April 17, 2017) – Taylor Morrison, a leading national homebuilder and developer, has named HomeAid, a leading non-profit provider of housing for the homeless, as one of their 2017 corporate charities. The company will be providing a donation of $15,000 to HomeAid America and an additional $10,000 more to its local chapters to help build housing for service providers addressing homelessness nationwide.

READ MORE

Source: Yahoo!

You May Also Like

2/3: METROINTELLIGENCE ECONOMIC UPDATE

0

A More Energy-Efficient Approach to Home Cooling and Heating

0

Atlanta Street public housing residents struggle to find affordable homes with vouchers

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *