Taylor Morrison Recognizes HomeAid America as 2017 Corporate Charity

NEWPORT BEACH, CA–(Marketwired – April 17, 2017) – Taylor Morrison, a leading national homebuilder and developer, has named HomeAid, a leading non-profit provider of housing for the homeless, as one of their 2017 corporate charities. The company will be providing a donation of $15,000 to HomeAid America and an additional $10,000 more to its local chapters to help build housing for service providers addressing homelessness nationwide.

Source: Yahoo!