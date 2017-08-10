Texas Bill Would Freeze New City Home Building Rules For 7 Years

A proposal at the State Capitol would limit city and county home building rules for seven years beginning in December. City leaders and representatives from the powerful city organizations like the Texas Municipal League worry that it could get in the way of a city of Austin overhaul of its zoning code. Construction crews fill the city of Austin daily. The city rules they build by sometimes move too fast for State Rep. Cecil Bell, R-Magnolia. “It’s a problem when those rules change the next day and they are not able to use those properties the way they intended to be able to use them,” said Rep. Bell. He laid out the latest version of his bill Wednesday at the Capitol.

READ MORE

Source: KXAN