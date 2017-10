A proposal to build 43 homes on a 110-acre Tiburon Peninsula property that features breathtaking views and threatened and endangered plants and animals moved a step closer to final approval Tuesday. Bowing to a court order, the Marin County Board of Supervisors grudgingly voted 3-2 to approve the Martha Co.’s environmental impact report and revised master plan for the project — after making minor changes to the master plan.

Source: Marinji

READ MORE