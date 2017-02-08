Tour The World’s Greenest Home In Bend, Oregon

Running a building off rain and sunlight sounds like an ecological fantasy. But the Desert Rain House, situated on the high, dry desert of Bend, Oregon, has managed to achieve a standard for sustainability that no other residential project in the world has met. As the first Living Building Challenge certified home, it not only generates more power than it uses, but recycles and reuses all its own water, leaving the most minuscule of footprints. According to architect Al Tozer of Tozer Design, the project architect, the process, an eight-year journey of resourceful design and refinement, was far from simple. “This is the first home in the world to get such a challenging certification,” says Tozer. “And it was worth the year wait.”

