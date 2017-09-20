How To Trade 5 Homebuilders As Sentiment And Housing Starts Stall

Homebuilders DR Horton and Pulte Group set new postelection highs last week despite weaker than expected housing data from the National Association of Home Builders and the Census Bureau. All five profiled today remain well below their July 2005 highs. Meanwhile, Lennar and Toll Brothers have regained upward momentum, while KB Home lags with a negative weekly chart. Here’s the housing data followed by the weekly charts and trading parameters for the five largest homebuilders.

Source: Forbes

READ MORE