TRI Pointe Group Announces the Donation of $200,000 to the American Red Cross and the Rapid Reopening of its Houston Home Builder Brand, Trendmaker Homes, Following Hurricane Harvey



TRI Pointe Group also establishes “The Trendmaker Hurricane Harvey Assistance Fund” to help the community at large and Trendmaker Homes team members recover from the hurricane



TRI Pointe Group, Inc., a top 10 homebuilder by market equity capitalization, has announced a $200,000 donation to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, the rapid reopening of the active selling communities at its Houston homebuilder brand, Trendmaker Homes, and the establishment of “The Trendmaker Hurricane Harvey Assistance Fund”. The Trendmaker Fund will assist Trendmaker Homes team members impacted by the hurricane and is a company-wide fundraising effort in which TRI Pointe Group will match every employee dollar donated to the Trendmaker Fund through September 30, 2017.

“We are deeply grateful that all of our Trendmaker Homes team members are safe following the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. We are also dedicated to helping those impacted by Hurricane Harvey and are making a donation to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Thankfully, our company will be making a swift recovery from the minimal damage that occurred at our active selling communities,” said Doug Bauer, CEO of TRI Pointe Group. “We are fortunate to report that out of 351 homes under construction, only 37 sustained minimal water intrusion from the windblown rain, and just one home experienced flooding. We expect to provide further detailed updates on operations at Trendmaker Homes during our quarterly earnings call in October. In addition to our donation to the Red Cross, we have established our fund as a way to help the community at large and our Trendmaker Homes team members recover as quickly as possible as well.”

“Houstonians are resilient people and Trendmaker is proud to say that we have been a part of this

amazing community for more than 45 years,” said Will Holder, President of Trendmaker Homes. “And, I

couldn’t be more proud of our tight knit Trendmaker Homes team who right away pitched in to help

their colleagues, a few of whom experienced flood damage at their own homes and were displaced by

the storm. We have reopened all of our construction sites and sales offices after closing them for only a few days.”

“It’s with deep gratitude that we thank our Trendmaker Homes family for selflessly helping each other, their community and the company,” said Bauer. “Our thoughts and steadfast support remain with our team members, the people of Houston and the surrounding communities as they continue to recover

from this event.”

About TRI Pointe Group®

Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a family of premium regional homebuilders that designs, builds, and sells homes in major U.S. markets. As one of the top ten largest public homebuilding companies by market capitalization in the United States, TRI Pointe Group combines the resources, operational sophistication, and leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, community ties, and agility of local homebuilders. The TRI Pointe Group family includes Maracay Homes® in Arizona, Pardee Homes® in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes® in Washington, Trendmaker® Homes in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes® in California and Colorado, and

Winchester® Homes in the Washington, D.C. area. TRI Pointe Group was recognized as 2014 Developer

of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine and 2015 Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and

was named one of the Best Places to Work in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal and

Best Companies Group in 2016 and 2017. For more information, please visit www.TriPointeGroup.com.

About Trendmaker® Homes

Established in 1971, Trendmaker Homes is a premier builder of new homes in Houston and Austin in

Texas. Over the decades, Trendmaker has defined the concept of a luxury home for generations of

Texans. The company focuses on the needs and desires of the most discriminating homebuyers through

innovative designs and customer service. Trendmaker’s logo, the iconic “T”, is more than a symbol of a premier home; it represents nothing less than a superior home buying experience. Since its inception, Trendmaker has delighted Texas families with exceptional homes through their signature concept of building higher standards from the start, and as a result, the company has secured four consecutive years of distinctions from PRISM (Professional Results in Sales & Marketing). Trendmaker Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE: TPH), a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Trendmaker Homes, please visit www.TrendmakerHomes.com.