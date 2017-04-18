TRI Pointe Group Marks Earth Day with the Launch of its New HomeSmart™ Offering

As the Internet of Things expands, TRI Pointe Group broadens its LivingSmart® program with new solutions for the connected home

IRVINE, CA — (April 18, 2017) – Adding to its focus on pioneering sustainable features and solutions in the design and construction of its new homes, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) announced today the launch of HomeSmart™, a suite of state-of-the-art home technology and automation features that harness the power of internet-connected devices to elevate the homeowner experience and also allow homeowners to conserve energy. The launch of HomeSmart™, timed to coincide with Earth Day, adds a fifth component to LivingSmart®, TRI Pointe Group’s comprehensive program that seamlessly blends the design, development, construction and operation of high-performing homes to provide healthier, more comfortable living environments with lower operating costs.

First introduced by Pardee Homes in 2001, the LivingSmart® program is now integrated throughout all six premium builder brands that comprise the TRI Pointe GroupThe simple yet effective names of each of the LivingSmart® components convey the importance of these features to customers. For example, HealthSmart® includes features and finishes that contribute to improved indoor air quality through the use of low-emission carpets, countertops, and other building materials. EnergySmart™ refers to features that reduce energy use through advanced construction techniques for the building envelope and the addition of solar, ENERGY STAR® appliances and low-e windows. EarthSmart® includes products or practices that relate to recycling and use fewer resources. Finally, WaterSmart® describes home features that help reduce water consumption with low-flow devices and drought-tolerant landscaping.

“At TRI Pointe Group, we are constantly evolving and aiming higher to meet and exceed customer expectations. One of the steps we are taking in that direction includes our continuous effort to stay ahead of the technology curve by delivering smart home solutions that enrich our customers’ lives while contributing to their health and well-being, as well as our planet ,” explained Tom Mitchell, President and COO of TRI Pointe Group. “The launch of HomeSmart™ highlights the progress each of our homebuilding brands and divisions has been making in the areas of home technology and seamless connectivity.”

As the newest addition to the LivingSmart® program, HomeSmart™ is centered around three components: (1) comfort and control, (2) access and security and (3) WiFi connectivity. Comfort and control provides 24/7 energy savings by allowing homeowners to control temperature, lighting and much more via smart phones and tablets at home or remotely. Access and security affords peace of mind and ultimate convenience by letting residents monitor who’s coming and going, and granting entry to service providers and guests even when they are away from home. WiFi connectivity means that homes are pre-wired for a central wireless access point that ensures a consistently strong signal and keeps the smart home components working seamlessly while providing enough bandwidth for streaming things like music, movies, and games.

The Internet of Things is everywhere and its penetration into the home of tomorrow is only expected to deepen. A 2015 survey showed 50% of people in the U.S. planned to buy at least one smart home product in the next year1. According to research from Gartner2, the typical family home could contain a whopping 500 smart devices by 2022.

Always looking ahead at what tomorrow’s homebuyers will want in a home has led TRI Pointe Group to introduce leading-edge technology features at its newest communities across all of its builder brands. For example, Pardee Homes has incorporated Amazon’s wildly popular Echo voice control system, Alexa, into the Arista model homes at its Aliento™ master-planned community in Santa Clarita, California. Pardee Homes also offers other connected features such as the UniFi® AC Pro wireless access point, high-speed Category 6 cabling, Honeywell WiFi thermostat, Schlage® Connect entry locks, Liftmaster® WiFi garage door openers, Ring Pro WiFi camera and doorbell, Lutron Caseta® light switches in selected locations and the Samsung SmartThings™ hub at Arista.

“The response from customers thus far has been very positive as they realize their homes can improve their quality of life in new ways,” Mitchell said.

The HomeSmart™ launch will be accompanied by several activities in support of Earth Day. For example, TRI Pointe Homes Northern California is introducing its “Think Outside the Box” program, a community reuse and recycle effort to help homeowners recycle moving boxes. Each homeowner will be given the location of the pick-up and drop-off point of the recycle station in their community to pick up boxes. Once they’ve used them, they’ll break down the boxes and return them to the community recycle station for the next homeowner’s use.

And, TRI Pointe Homes Colorado will mark Earth Day by announcing “Paint the Community Green”, a paint recycling program in partnership with GreenSheen® Eco-Friendly Paint, a company on track to recycle approximately 2.5 million pounds of material in 2017. TRI Pointe Homes will invite its Colorado customers and the public to an event being held on April 29 at four communities where GreenSheen® will be on-site to accept old latex paint in original, labeled and sealed cans. Learn more at www.tripointehomes.com/updates/paint-recycling/

About TRI Pointe Group

Headquartered in Irvine, California, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a family of premium regional homebuilders that design, build, and sell homes in major U.S. markets. As one of the largest public homebuilding companies in the United States, TRI Pointe Group combines the resources, operational sophistication, and leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, community ties, and agility of local homebuilders. The TRI Pointe Group family includes Maracay Homes® in Arizona, Pardee Homes® in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes® in Washington, Trendmaker® Homes in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes® in California and Colorado, and Winchester® Homes in the Washington, D.C. area. TRI Pointe Group was recognized as 2014 Developer of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine and 2015 Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was one of the 2016 Best Places to Work in Orange County as recognized by the Orange County Business Journal and Best Companies Group. For more information, please visit www.TriPointeGroup.com.