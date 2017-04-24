TRI Pointe Group Works Toward Unlocking Value of Long-Dated Assets in Southern California

As part of the strategic vision to unlock the value of its long-dated assets in Southern California, TRI Pointe Group®, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) announced today that it has made significant strides toward bringing six of these land assets to market. Aliento, a 498-home master-planned community in Santa Clarita, opened to great fanfare in February 2017 with over 3,000 potential home buyers in attendance at its grand opening weekend and 40 sales to date. Westridge at Canyon Hills, a 456-home master-planned community in Lake Elsinore, opened in August 2016 and has enjoyed over 165 sales to date.



Source: Nasdaq