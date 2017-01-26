Trilogy® by Shea Homes® Awarded America’s Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder for Fifth Consecutive Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Trilogy® by Shea Homes®, a national Active Lifestyle Communities builder, has been recognized as America’s Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder by Lifestory Research for the fifth consecutive year. This coveted accolade is based on the Lifestory Research Net Trust Quotient Score, which measures the consumer sentiment of over 9,000 home shoppers over the age of 50 and currently seeking a new home in a 55+ community. Trilogy by Shea Homes has consistently produced the highest Net Trust Quotient Score among its competitors since 2012. “Being recognized for this award five years in a row is truly an honor as well as a direct reflection of the diligent efforts every team member makes to exceed our company’s values and goals,” Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities President, Jeff McQueen, said.

