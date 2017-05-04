Trulia’s ‘Heat Map’ Is A Fascinating Look Into Urban America’s Real Estate Market

There’s a very precise formula for how major U.S. metro areas can make their housing markets “hot”; simply commit to jobs and population growth, then artificially restrain the housing supply. This has been the price inflation calculus in New York and San Francisco. But even within these and other desirable metros, the price variation across the geographic landscape is so disperse as to seem random–and counters the stereotypes about where consumers actually want to locate.

READ MORE

Source: Forbes