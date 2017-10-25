Trump’s plan to rip up NAFTA could cause a big setback in the housing market

NAFTA is intact, for now, following threats by President Donald Trump to withdraw from it. But the back-and-forth between the US and its neighbors over trade is already shaking up a key component of the housing market, with more disruptions possible. America is the largest importer of softwood lumber from Canada. Concerns that the US would withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement — which includes Canada as well as Mexico — have contributed to a jump in lumber prices since early this year. The benchmark random-length lumber futures contract jumped last week to $440 per thousand square feet, its highest in 4 1/2 years.

