Newsletter 

The U.S. economy is finally on solid ground

0 Comment

Having the diverse customer base and abilities that we do at the Confer Plastics plant, I feel that we have an incredible real-world understanding of the health of the economy that economists, statisticians and stock traders don’t and never could when crunching the numbers. Based on orders and potential investments, we see and feel what’s happening with the economy a half-year before it becomes felt by the masses or reported by the news.

READ MORE
Source: Union-Sun & Journal

You May Also Like

Habitat for Humanity Breaks Ground on First Affordable Housing in Culver City

0

US Real Estate Report: Sales Maybe Slowing

0

The U.S. Appears To Be Stuck In A Hot Air Balloon Economy

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *