UPDATE 1-U.S. mortgage activity flat as loan rates fall – MBA

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) – The weekly volume of U.S. mortgage applications was stuck at its lowest level since mid-February, even as 30-year home borrowing costs retreated from the highest in three months, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday. The Washington-based group’s seasonally adjusted weekly index of mortgage activity was little changed at 389.7 in the week ended Nov. 3, compared with 389.8 the prior week. These were the weakest readings since 371.5 in the Feb. 17 week.

Source: Business Insider